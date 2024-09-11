Inspectors full of praise for achievements of 'polite' pupils at Falkirk area primary school
The report – produced following the inspection in May – states Bonnybridge Priomary School pupils are “polite, articulate and proud of their school” and ‘the headteacher is well respected by children, staff and parents”.
The Wellpark Terrace school was rated as “very good” at ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion and “good” when it came to leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement.
The inspection also noted the school provides a "calm, inclusive, and welcoming environment, where relationships are positive” and is a place were students display an “enthusiasm their learning”, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and benefitted from various creative opportunities to use digital technology.
The inspection team highlighted the headteacher, supported by her senior leadership team, had cultivated a culture of “self-evaluation” among the staff.
Debbie Calderwood, headteacher, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our school community and of the achievements highlighted, including children’s enthusiasm for reading and writing.
"The inspection recognises the hard work of staff, pupils and parents in maintaining a positive school community.”
Falkirk Council director of education Jon Reid added: “This report shows the high quality of education delivered in our schools across Falkirk as a result of the committed and highly skilled staff that we are fortunate to have across the Falkirk area.”
“We are very focussed on continuous improvement and providing the best possible learning environment for our pupils.”
Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council spokesperson for education, said: "This report reflects the dedication of the staff and leadership at Bonnybridge Primary and we will continue to support the school as it continues to build on these strengths."
The inspection did point out some areas where there was room for the school tor improve, suggesting it should continue to use available data to help them identify what they need to do to improve outcomes for children.
Education Scotland has confirmed that no further visits to the school will be required concerning this round of inspections.
