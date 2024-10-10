In pictures: Wallacestone Primary marks 60th year with 'dress as a decade' day

Youngsters and their teachers took part in a ‘dress as a decade’ or ‘dress down’ day recently to celebrate the diamond occasion.
Pupils were given the opportunity to wear clothes representing a specific decade – and the theme really caught their imaginations with a wide range of decades represented.
The school is marking six decades this October since it moved to its current site in Braemar Gardens.
A range of anniversary events are planned throughout this school year, including a community open event on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s celebrations.
