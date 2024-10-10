Pupils and staff at Wallacestone Primary took part in a 'Dress as a Decade' day to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Pupils and staff at Wallacestone Primary took part in a 'Dress as a Decade' day to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Pupils and staff at Wallacestone Primary took part in a 'Dress as a Decade' day to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Wallacestone Primary marks 60th year with 'dress as a decade' day

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 11:28 BST
There were colourful costumes galore at Wallacestone Primary recently as pupils celebrated the school’s 60th anniversary.

Youngsters and their teachers took part in a ‘dress as a decade’ or ‘dress down’ day recently to celebrate the diamond occasion.

Pupils were given the opportunity to wear clothes representing a specific decade – and the theme really caught their imaginations with a wide range of decades represented.

The school is marking six decades this October since it moved to its current site in Braemar Gardens.

A range of anniversary events are planned throughout this school year, including a community open event on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s celebrations.

There was a lot of colour in their costumes from over the years.

1. 'Dress as a Decade'

There was a lot of colour in their costumes from over the years. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
These youngsters in P1 were looking cool in their outfits.

2. 'Dress as a Decade'

These youngsters in P1 were looking cool in their outfits. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
It wasn't just the pupils who donned clothes from different eras for the occasion.

3. 'Dress as a Decade'

It wasn't just the pupils who donned clothes from different eras for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Some primary two pupils dressed up for the day.

4. 'Dress as a Decade'

Some primary two pupils dressed up for the day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
