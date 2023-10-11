In pictures: Tiny pupils show why Kinnaird Waters is first Falkirk Council ELCC to gain top STEM award

Tiny pupils and staff at a Falkirk Council early learning and childcare centre were celebrating this week as they picked up an award.

Kinnaird Waters in Larbert became the first centre of its kind in the area to receive the STEM Nation award – and everyone involved was keen to shout out about their success.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and the award was developed by Education Scotland to celebrate, promote and build on effective practice in STEM education across all age groups from three year olds to senior pupils in secondary schools.

The youngsters at Kinnaird Waters, along with their families and staff, have enthusiastically taken part in a variety of play experiences and activities, including creating volcanoes, exploring robotic bees and understanding forces making them confident scientists, technicians, engineers and mathematicians. All this took place both in the centre and at home.

Gillian Laird, Kinnaird Waters centre head, said: “Our families have engaged and participated in our weekly Kinnaird Waters ELCC Stem Challenges via our Twitter page, learning and exploring STEM at home. We have also made links within our local community, collaborating with the local football clubs, garden centres, understanding employability through STEM pathways for all.

“We look forward to finding out what the future holds for our STEM-tastic children.”

Congratulating everyone involved, Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “This is a great achievement for everyone at Kinnaird Waters and, as a local authority, we are delighted and proud that they have achieved this highly respected award, becoming the first nursery in the Falkirk Council area to do so. It reflects the hard work, commitment, strong vision, and values of the nursery.

“The team excelled in supporting developing STEM not only for the children within the nursery but also the families at Kinnaird Waters and it is fantastic to see the impact this has had in supporting creativity, innovation and strong links within the wider community.”

The centre in McIntyre Avenue was purpose built in August 2019. It provides education and care for up to 144 children between the ages of three years and five years. The nursery is open 50 weeks in the year.

