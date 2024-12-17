Wallacestone P1.placeholder image
Wallacestone P1.

In Pictures: The new Primary 1 classes at Falkirk district schools for 2024

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST
It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across Falkirk district, this year the children have been fantastic posing for their photographs and some of the teachers have too in getting their photographs taken. Let's take a look at them again before we head into 2025. You can order copies of the pictures HERE.

Airth P1.

1. Airth Primary School.

Airth P1. Photo: Michael Gillen

Antonine P1.

2. Antonine Primary School.

Antonine P1. Photo: Michael Gillen

Antonine P1.

3. Antonine Primary School.

Antonine P1. Photo: Michael Gillen

Avonbridge P1.

4. Avonbridge Primary School.

Avonbridge P1. Photo: Michael Gillen

