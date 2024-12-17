In Pictures: The new Primary 1 classes at Falkirk district schools for 2024

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across Falkirk district, this year the children have been fantastic posing for their photographs and some of the teachers have too in getting their photographs taken. Let's take a look at them again before we head into 2025. You can order copies of the pictures HERE.
