Blackness Primary

In Pictures: The new Primary 1 classes at Falkirk district schools for 2021

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time, even more so this year.

By Michael Gillen
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:18 pm

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across Falkirk district, and because of the special circumstances this year the children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken outside. You can order copies of the pictures HERE.

1. Airth Primary

P1

Photo: Michael Gillen



2. Antonine Primary

P1

Photo: Michael Gillen



3. Avonbridge Primary

P1

Photo: Michael Gillen



4. Bainsford Primary

P1

Photo: Michael Gillen


Falkirk
