In pictures: St Bernadette's Primary present The Magical Christmas Jigsaw

All 180 pupils from the Stenhousemuir school had a part to play in the annual Christmas show.

After weeks of hard work, the children staged their performance of The Magical Christmas Jigsaw for parents, carers, friends and family in the school hall.

Teacher Mrs Edwards said: “This year we wanted to put on a Christmas show that the whole school – 180 children – would be involved in.

"We chose The Magical Christmas Jigsaw, an Out of the Ark play, which was incidentally the first Christmas show ever performed at St Bernadette’s the year it opened involving 90 children at that time.

"The Magical Christmas Jigsaw is a heart-warming story of some children who were gifted the jigsaw at a Christmas market by an angel in disguise. They spend Christmas Eve piecing together the Nativity story and discovering the true meaning of Christmas as they do so.

"The children put on a wonderful performance and brought a tear.”

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from their fantastic performance.

