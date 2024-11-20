Praise be the school is 60! Primary 6 pupils perform a September and YMCA medley mashup to mark the 1970s during the Shieldhill Primary 60th anniversary concertPraise be the school is 60! Primary 6 pupils perform a September and YMCA medley mashup to mark the 1970s during the Shieldhill Primary 60th anniversary concert
Praise be the school is 60! Primary 6 pupils perform a September and YMCA medley mashup to mark the 1970s during the Shieldhill Primary 60th anniversary concert

In Pictures: Pupils on song as Shieldhill Primary School marks 60th anniversary

By James Trimble
Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:17 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:18 GMT
Pupils took to the stage this month to help Shieldhill Primary School mark its milestone 60th anniversary.

As you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, the pupils had a ball performing songs to mark each decade the Main Street school has been teaching generations of youngsters.

Belinda Tomasik, headteacher, said: “We had four concerts throughout the week and invited parents to come along and enjoy songs from the decades the school has been in existence.

"Each class did two songs each from a particular decade. It was very well received.”

Songs performed including YMCA, Ghostbusters, 500 Miles, You Got A Friend In Me, Let It Go, Baby Shark, I Gotta Feeling and Shake It Off.

It's fun to learn at Shieldhill Primary - P6 take on the YMCA to mark the decade that was the 1970s

1. Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show

It's fun to learn at Shieldhill Primary - P6 take on the YMCA to mark the decade that was the 1970s Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Primary 6 pupils get into character to help celebrate their school's 60th anniversary

2. Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show

Primary 6 pupils get into character to help celebrate their school's 60th anniversary Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
P6 pupils get their point across about Sheildhill Primary enjoying 60 great years

3. Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show

P6 pupils get their point across about Sheildhill Primary enjoying 60 great years Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Who ya gonna call to mark 60 years of Shieldhill Primary School? The answer is the pupils from P7 to blast out Ghostbusters and 500 Miles to celebrate the decade that was the 1980s

4. Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show

Who ya gonna call to mark 60 years of Shieldhill Primary School? The answer is the pupils from P7 to blast out Ghostbusters and 500 Miles to celebrate the decade that was the 1980s Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice