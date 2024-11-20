In Pictures: Pupils on song as Shieldhill Primary School marks 60th anniversary

As you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, the pupils had a ball performing songs to mark each decade the Main Street school has been teaching generations of youngsters.

Belinda Tomasik, headteacher, said: “We had four concerts throughout the week and invited parents to come along and enjoy songs from the decades the school has been in existence.

"Each class did two songs each from a particular decade. It was very well received.”

Songs performed including YMCA, Ghostbusters, 500 Miles, You Got A Friend In Me, Let It Go, Baby Shark, I Gotta Feeling and Shake It Off.

1 . Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show It's fun to learn at Shieldhill Primary - P6 take on the YMCA to mark the decade that was the 1970s Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show Primary 6 pupils get into character to help celebrate their school's 60th anniversary Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Shieldhill Primary School 60th Anniversary Show P6 pupils get their point across about Sheildhill Primary enjoying 60 great years Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales