In pictures: Primary 7 classes of 2025 from Falkirk district schools.

By Michael Gillen
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:52 BST
Primary 7 leavers from across the district are a few weeks into their summer holidays and about to take the step up to secondary school.

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district. Look at them all on their best behaviour. You can order a copy of the pictures. Here.

St Patrick's RC Primary School.

1. Falkirk P7 classes 2025

St Patrick's RC Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Airth Primary School.

2. Falkirk P7 classes 2025

Airth Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Antonine Primary School.

3. Falkirk P7 classes 2025

Antonine Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Avonbridge Primary School.

4. Falkirk P7 classes 2025

Avonbridge Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice