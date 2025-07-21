In pictures: Primary 7 classes of 2025 from Falkirk district schools.

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district. Look at them all on their best behaviour. You can order a copy of the pictures. Here.
1. Falkirk P7 classes 2025
St Patrick's RC Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Falkirk P7 classes 2025
Airth Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Falkirk P7 classes 2025
Antonine Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Falkirk P7 classes 2025
Avonbridge Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen
