They had an inspirational workshop with Commonwealth Games finalist David Smith. The GB and Scotland high jumper spoke to youngsters about his training and success, including at the 2014 Commonwealth Games when he came back from a serious injury.

The pupils were then put through their paces in a fun training session with David in a sponsored class circuit as part of the school’s fundraising to raise funds for new playground and gym equipment.

Their event helped to raise almost £1000.

1 . Sports for Champions day David Smith, GB and Scotland high jumper, visit St Margaret's Primary in Polmont to take part in Sports for Champions day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Sports for Champions day Putting the pupils through their paces. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Sports for Champions day Time for the warm up and some star jumps. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales