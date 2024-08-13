In pictures: Outtakes! Primary 7 classes of 2024 from Falkirk district schools

As it's the last day of the summer holidays. Here are the 'alternative' poses the P7 pupils gave us for their final photographs before embarking on high school.

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district. Look at them here on less-than-perfect best behaviour. They do make us laugh. You can order a copy of the pictures here.Here they are again looking their smartest this time. Click here.

Westquarter Primary School

1. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2024

Westquarter Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

Airth Primary School.

2. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2024

Airth Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Antonine Primary School.

3. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2024

Antonine Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Avonbridge Primary School.

4. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2024

Avonbridge Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

