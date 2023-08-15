News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Outtakes! Primary 7 classes of 2023 from Falkirk district schools

As it's the last day of the summer holidays. Here are the 'alternative' poses the P7 pupils gave us for their final photograph before embarking on high school.
By Michael Gillen
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district, and because of the special circumstances this year the children have been fantastic in getting their photographs taken outside, and some of the teachers too. Look at them here all on less-than-perfect best behaviour. They do make us laugh. You can order a copy of the pictures here.

Here they are again looking their smartest this time. Click here.

Beancross Primary School

1. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2023

Beancross Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

Airth Primary School

2. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2023

Airth Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

Antonine Primary School

3. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2023

Antonine Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

Avonbridge Primary School

4. Falkirk fun P7 classes 2023

Avonbridge Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

