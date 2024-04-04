In pictures: Nethermains Has Talent raises money to help fund school's P7 trip

Nethermains Has Talent was organised by primary seven pupil, Maizy Roxburgh, to help raise money to go towards her year group’s trip to London.

The fundraiser proved a huge success and was enjoyed by both friends and family watching in the audience as well as the pupils performing.

There were a wide range of talents on display with everything from singing and dancing to martial arts, comedians and parkour.

One pupil even showed off her horse riding skills – albeit by video as she couldn’t bring her pony into the school.

Grace Law, headteacher at the school, said: “Nethermains Has Talent was the brainchild of Maizy, one of our Primary 7 students. She wanted to raise money for the Primary 7 trip to London whilst also showcasing the amazing talents of our children.

"The money raised will allow our children to have a day trip to Legoland as well as enjoying a meal in London at no additional cost to our families.”

As part of the event, Maizy had organised a raffle which was generously supported with donations of prizes from local businesses in Denny including Lifestyle Express, Tea Time Cafe, Hair Sanctuary, Beauty etc by Shannon and Monique Guy.

Photographer Michael Gillen was in the audience for the talent show and captured these images from the fun event. Recognise anyone?

