In pictures: Maddiston Primary make music with Resol String Quartet

Youngsters in P7 took part in a workshop with a string quartet who were in the area to play a concert.

Resol String Quartet were once again playing at Classic Music Live! in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday evening.

However, earlier in the day they visited the Braes school to meet with pupils and play music.

Taking part were: Richard Montgomery and Annabel Kidd, both on violin, Raphael Chinn on viola and Alasdair Morton-Ten on cello.

The quartet formed in 2018 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, having come from a variety of backgrounds.

As well as concerts, they have appeared live on radio and on BBC Scotland’s “Scotland’s People 2022”.

