In pictures: Maddiston Primary make music with Resol String Quartet

Pupils at Maddiston Primary School enjoyed a musical treat at the end of last week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT

Youngsters in P7 took part in a workshop with a string quartet who were in the area to play a concert.

Resol String Quartet were once again playing at Classic Music Live! in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday evening.

However, earlier in the day they visited the Braes school to meet with pupils and play music.

Taking part were: Richard Montgomery and Annabel Kidd, both on violin, Raphael Chinn on viola and Alasdair Morton-Ten on cello.

The quartet formed in 2018 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, having come from a variety of backgrounds.

As well as concerts, they have appeared live on radio and on BBC Scotland’s “Scotland’s People 2022”.

Resol String Quartet with the help of Falkirk Classic Music Live! delivered a music workshop with P7 pupils at the Braes school.

1. Maddiston music time

Resol String Quartet with the help of Falkirk Classic Music Live! delivered a music workshop with P7 pupils at the Braes school. Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils listening to the musical afternoon.

2. Maddiston music time

Pupils listening to the musical afternoon. Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils get to join in with the music.

3. Maddiston music time

Pupils get to join in with the music. Photo: Michael Gillen

The youngsters are enjoying the music from the talented quartet.

4. Maddiston music time

The youngsters are enjoying the music from the talented quartet. Photo: Michael Gillen

