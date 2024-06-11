The Off the Rails event was a collaboration with many businesses from across the local area with the aim of raising awareness and funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

The fundraiser at the end of last month has been described as a “fantastic night of music, fashion, preloved second hand shopping, great food and hospitality” and it has raised £6400 and counting for the Fankerton-based hospice.

Mhairi McAinsh, art and design teacher and Developing the Young Workforce coordinator at the school, said: “What an amazing event, we are absolutely delighted. It takes a village, and boy did the village come out to support. Thank you so much to our staff, pupils and wider school community. It was so lovely to see our young people shine and take ownership of many facets of the night, developing their skills at the same time. We’re incredibly grateful to all the attendees, sponsors and businesses who all helped to raise this much needed and amazing amount for our local hospice.”

The fashion festival included runway shows, a preloved pop up boutique, pipers and drummers, a DJ, food and hospitality.

Strathcarron and pupils from Larbert High have worked in partnership for many years and from 2021, as part of the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee.

The charity has worked with dozens of young people in S1 to S6 and staff from across a wide range of departments, to stage fashion show extravaganzas where students have transformed preloved clothing like this event, to upcycling furniture that can be resold.

Fiona Hannah, deputy retail area manager for Strathcarron Hospice, added: “The benefits of working with the inspiring young people of Larbert High are mutual, as there is strength in gaining new ideas and insight from a generationally diverse team. Their skills, enthusiasm, and creativity on this, and all the other projects they’ve supported us on, have been inspiring. They not only enjoyed upcycling Strathcarron’s second hand clothes from our charity shops across our local communities, their hospitality students made and served up delicious food, performed their own songs and poems and just showed us all how much pride they have for their local community and Hospice. That Larbert High School wanted all of the money raised on the night to go to their local Hospice is just wonderful, we are incredibly grateful.”

Strathcarron has to raise £16,637 every single day to provide the specialist end of life care and services to individuals and their families across the local area.

Larbert High and Strathcarron would like to thank all those local businesses who contributed to the success of the event including sponsors Candied and Taylor Made Kilts as well as The Little Steel Bakery, M&M Sound and Lighting, ARD Finance, WKD Burners, Quiz and Exit Clothing, Pentland Rover Stirling, Torwood Garden Centre and The Squinty Baker.

Thanks also to headteacher Jon Reid, Sharon McLay and pupils Bethan Pennie, Ekua Osei, Evie Hope, Molly Armstrong, pupils from the School of Piping and Drumming, Elizabeth Kirk and the Food Catering Technology Department staff, the School of Hospitality pupils, Forth Valley College, Inchyra Hotel, Leapark Hotel, Chartwells, Asda Stenhousemuir, Mitie, Malcolm Allan and Johnstones.

Organisers also expressed their thanks to the sound and lighting/technical teams – Ian Stevenson, Andy Auld, Lewis Biggerstaff and Evie McGrandles; as well as the hair and beauty team – Sam at Amitie Hair, Connie Graham and stylists from the House of Marshall, Claire Grant, Bex Robertson, Robyn Lang and The Deity Stylist, Sinead McNiven.

1 . Off The Rails Fashion Festival Ailsa Herd, from Strathcarron Hospice, in amongst the pre-loved items at the event. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Off The Rails Fashion Festival Young people modelling some of the designs students made from pre-loved garments donated to the charity. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Off The Rails Fashion Festival Awaiting the start of the fashion show. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales