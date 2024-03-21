In pictures: Langlees PS host careers fayre and St Francis PS pupils come along to join in

Those in Langlees P6 and P7 classes were keen to showcase all they had learned in their World of Work project over the last eight weeks.

The project involved exploring and investigating a multitude of new and exciting careers, as well as developing many skills required for entering employment as young adults.

Over three days this week, Langlees hosted their careers fayre which culminated in visiting schools taking part in an all-day scavenger hunt on Wednesday.

A school spokesperson said: “In the afternoon Langlees were visited by St Francis Xavier’s Primary School who completed the scavenger hunt in record time. The visit was enjoyed by all pupils and staff who relished the chance to enjoy each other’s learning and build community relationships.”

Langlees PS Careers Fayre A hall packed with pupils at the Langlees Primary 6 and 7 Careers Fayre.

Langlees PS Careers Fayre Ready to greet their visitors from St Francis Primary School.

Langlees PS Careers Fayre Ready to help their visitors.