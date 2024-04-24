Pupils gather to maker the retirement of janitor Iain Aitchison after 21 years at Carronshore Primary School

In Pictures: Iain's final 'three days of mayhem' at Carronshore Primary are a sight to see

When Iain Aitchison, 64, retired from Carronshore Primary School last week it was not just one big leaving ceremony as is normally the case with these kind of things.