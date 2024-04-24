In Pictures: Iain's final 'three days of mayhem' at Carronshore Primary are a sight to see

Iain said: "It was three days of mayhem.”
The crafty school staff and pupils conspired with Iain’s wife Alison to give their beloved janitor a send off for the ages, which included a car full of balloons and a musical interlude from female Freddie Mercurys, complete with his trademark moustache.
As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures it was certainly a great send off.
1. Iain Aitchison retires from Carronshore Primary School
Mrs Gallagher and her pupils add some modifications to Iain's motor Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Iain Aitchison retires from Carronshore Primary School
Mrs Gallagher sets to work on Iain's car with the trusty crazy string Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Iain Aitchison retires from Carronshore Primary School
Mrs Gallagher recruits some pupils to help her decorate Iain's car Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Iain Aitchison retires from Carronshore Primary School
And where's Iain going to sit? Photo: Michael Gillen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.