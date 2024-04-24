Pupils gather to maker the retirement of janitor Iain Aitchison after 21 years at Carronshore Primary SchoolPupils gather to maker the retirement of janitor Iain Aitchison after 21 years at Carronshore Primary School
In Pictures: Iain's final 'three days of mayhem' at Carronshore Primary are a sight to see

When Iain Aitchison, 64, retired from Carronshore Primary School last week it was not just one big leaving ceremony as is normally the case with these kind of things.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:08 BST

Iain said: "It was three days of mayhem.”

The crafty school staff and pupils conspired with Iain’s wife Alison to give their beloved janitor a send off for the ages, which included a car full of balloons and a musical interlude from female Freddie Mercurys, complete with his trademark moustache.

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures it was certainly a great send off.

Mrs Gallagher and her pupils add some modifications to Iain's motor

Mrs Gallagher sets to work on Iain's car with the trusty crazy string

Mrs Gallagher recruits some pupils to help her decorate Iain's car

And where's Iain going to sit?

