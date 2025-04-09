In pictures: Hallglen Primary marks school's 50th anniversary with special concert

A spectacular concert, titled ‘Through the Decades’, brought together pupils, staff and the local community to commemorate five decades of education and achievement.

The event showcased performances that highlighted music, dance and fashion from each decade since the school’s founding with the young people taking to the stage in costumes representing different eras. They entertained the audience with their lively performances that reflected the changing times.

Families, friends and members of the school's community attended the celebration and enjoyed the nostalgic journey through time.

The school’s Acting Headteacher expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of the community and emphasised the importance of marking such a significant milestone.

The 50th anniversary celebration was a resounding success, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a deep appreciation for Hallglen Primary School’s contributions over the years.

1 . Hallglen 50th anniversary concert Caroline McKay, acting head teacher, addresses the audience. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Hallglen 50th anniversary concert Pupils took to the stage. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Hallglen 50th anniversary concert Each class took to the stage for a song from across the decades. P3H, Shang a Lang - Bay City Rollers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales