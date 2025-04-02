In Pictures: Grangemouth primary school pupils tour new Galaxy Sports facility

Beancross Primary School in Grangemouth is now celebrating the success of an innovative real-world learning project that is inspiring P6 children to think about their futures in new and exciting ways.

The project – Building Our Future Together – is a unique collaboration between the school, Little Kerse Leisure Limited (Galaxy Sports), and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW).

The project was co-designed by Stephen Barr, managing director of Little Kerse Leisure Limited, also known as Galaxy Sports, Karen Wright, Falkirk programme lead at DYW Forth Valley, and Andrew Watson, Beancross Primary School headteacher.

It uses the construction of a new indoor sports facility at Little Kerse as a real-world context for exploring careers in construction, design, and related industries.

P6 pupils visited the live construction site at Little Kerse, taking part in a series of Q&A sessions with professionals involved in delivering the project.

During their visit the children met representatives from all the firms involved in the development, including Callidus Scotland, Collinson, Galaxy Sports, the Scottish Football Association, Balfour Beatty and YES Plant Hire.

Each professional offered insight into their role and career journey, helping children understand the skills and teamwork involved in large-scale construction projects.

Mr Barr said: “It was brilliant to see the children so engaged and curious about the many careers behind a construction project. From architecture and civil engineering to finance and project management, they asked great questions and really took an interest.

"It’s been an honour to work with Beancross Primary and support young people in seeing the possibilities for their future."

Beancross Primary School pupils' tour of Galaxy Sports facility 2025 Pupils quiz representatives BMES Scotland Ltd about their part in the new Galaxy Sports project

Beancross Primary School pupils' tour of Galaxy Sports facility 2025 Pupils meet and interview staff from Balfour Beatty and find out what the firm's role was in the massive project

Beancross Primary School pupils' tour of Galaxy Sports facility 2025 Callidus Scotland representatives give the youngsters some idea of what it takes to help create a new construction project

Beancross Primary School pupils' tour of Galaxy Sports facility 2025 Can you ditch VAR? Beancross Primary pupils asks SFA represrntatives about the part the association is playing in the Galaxy Sports Development