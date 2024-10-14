In pictures: Generations come together at Braes school to play board games

Members of the charity Food Train Falkirk, which supports over 65s living in the Falkirk area, paid a visit to the school for one of their monthly outings and spent time playing board games with P5 pupils.
Kirsty Greenhowe, charity development officer of Food Train Falkirk, explained: “As part of the Friends Service we offer monthly outings to our members usually going to a cafe in the local area for a cuppa and something to eat.
"However on this occasion we took our members who live in the Braes area along to Wallacestone Primary School to spend a couple of hours with the P5 children playing board games.
"The outing was a great hit, with many of our members asking if this is something that we can organise again.”
