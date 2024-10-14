The school hosted the Food Train charity where local pensioners and pupils played board games together.The school hosted the Food Train charity where local pensioners and pupils played board games together.
In pictures: Generations come together at Braes school to play board games

By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th Oct 2024, 08:40 BST
The joy of playing board games is something that can be experienced by all ages – and a recent event at Wallacestone Primary School proved just that.

Members of the charity Food Train Falkirk, which supports over 65s living in the Falkirk area, paid a visit to the school for one of their monthly outings and spent time playing board games with P5 pupils.

Kirsty Greenhowe, charity development officer of Food Train Falkirk, explained: “As part of the Friends Service we offer monthly outings to our members usually going to a cafe in the local area for a cuppa and something to eat.

"However on this occasion we took our members who live in the Braes area along to Wallacestone Primary School to spend a couple of hours with the P5 children playing board games.

"The outing was a great hit, with many of our members asking if this is something that we can organise again.”

Members of the Food Train charity visited the school for their monthly outing.

Members of the Food Train charity visited the school for their monthly outing.

Time for games.

Time for games.

There were a range of games to play including some classics.

There were a range of games to play including some classics.

Playing together.

Playing together.

