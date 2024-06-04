In pictures: Find out the winner of the 18th RED Book Awards organised by Falkirk library staff in Grangemouth town hall

The competition, where a panel of youngsters pick a shortlist of books which others are encouraged to read, is hugely popular since first organised by Falkirk Council’s principal librarian Yvonne Manning.

The awards themselves embrace everything the contest was set up to encourage – Read, Enjoy, Debate – with pupils presenting on the books that are up for the top prize.

This year’s shortlisted books were Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen, Dogs of the Deadlands by Anthony McGowan, Stateless by Elizabeth Wein and War of the Wind by Victoria Williamson.

Pupils were also up for prizes for “Alternative ending” - writing piece; art competition; the presentation that most inspired me to read the book; and red accessories before a question and answer session with the authors. Sadly Elizabeth Wein was unable to attend.

The event was hosted by Yvonne Manning, who like most of the audience, was suitable garbed in red, and the eventual winner was announced as Kirkintilloch author Victoria Williamson.

Her book War of the Wind is billed as an action-packed eco-thriller which tells the story of 14-year-old Max who lives on a remote Scottish island and whose life changes forever when he loses his hearing in a boating accident. We don’t want to give more away but safe to say it also involves wind farms and a sinister scientist.

