In Pictures: Festive fun for everyone as Falkirk area primary school lights up

By James Trimble
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 08:10 BST
Pupils, parents and pals enjoyed an enlightening day of entertainment and family fun as Westquarter Primary School waited for darkness to switch on their Christmas lights.

There was music, singing from a glee choir, stalls aplenty and even fairground rides in the run up to the big event at the end of last month as people of all ages gathered together at the Westquarter Avenue school.

Youngsters were able to get in their Christmas wishes early this year as Santa and Mrs Claus made a special guest appearance at the festive event, which was funded Westquarter Community Wing Project and the National Lottery.

As you can see from Alan Murray’s fantastic photographs, it was a day of smiles all round.

There was plenty of musical entertainment during Westquarter Primary School's Christmas lights switch on event

There was plenty of musical entertainment during Westquarter Primary School's Christmas lights switch on event Photo: Alan Murray

Westquarter Primary Christmas lights switch on was a fun day for all the family

Westquarter Primary Christmas lights switch on was a fun day for all the family Photo: Alan Murray

The sound of the accordion was a key attraction during the festive event

The sound of the accordion was a key attraction during the festive event Photo: Alan Murray

Youngsters enjoy some pre Christmas lights switch on entertainment as they wait for night to fall

Youngsters enjoy some pre Christmas lights switch on entertainment as they wait for night to fall Photo: Alan Murray

