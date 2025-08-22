In Pictures: Falkirk's perfect nursery is best in country

Everyone at Wellside Kindergarten was stunned but delighted to hear the news on Friday morning.

The private nursery in Wellside Place, close to the heart of the town, was named the best performing in Scotland in the latest Sunday Times Childcare League Table.

Owner and manager Susan Hill said she was “over the moon” at the news which she only heard when someone was in touch.

It follows the nursery receiving a “perfect” set of marks from the Care Inspectorate following a visit at the end of last year.

At the time Susan and her dedicated team believed their top marks of six in all four categories judged by the inspectors was one of the best in the land, but following the publication of the league table, it’s now official.

Inspectors gave them the top marks for quality of staff, facilities and leadership as well as care, play and learning.

Susan said: “It’s a surprise but a lovely one and we’re delighted.”

Staff care for children with “professional love” using practices promoted by Dr Jools Page, a Brighton University educationalist.

Inspectors praised its “exceptional levels of nurturing care and support” and the staff’s “extremely high aspirations for all children and their families”.

The nursery’s approach to mealtimes was “sector leading” with children preparing and cooking food in a purpose-built firepit and pizza oven and eating outdoors, with families invited to join the “innovative lunchtime experience”.

The nursery received a “Millie’s Mark” award for their exceptional child safety protocols, named after Millie Thompson who died after choking on shepherd’s pie when she was nine months old.

Wellside Kindergarten was described as “well designed, thoughtfully considered and comfortable” with an “exceptionally high standard” of furnishings and resources.

The Care Inspectorate said: “The converted Victorian villa was homely and cosy. The hygge approach, studied by staff, could be recognised in the calm and relaxed atmosphere which supported children’s overall wellbeing.”

Hygge is the Danish word for “cosiness” but has come to encompass a Scandinavian style of life and interior design that maximises warmth, comfort and contemplation.

The nursery has been open for 33 years and Susan said they are now looking after the children of parents who themselves were once at Wellside.

Susan added: “We’ve come full circle but it’s lovely to see what these little ones have progressed into as adults and now for them to want us to look after their own children. Many of the grandparents were first known to us as parents who children attended to it is lovely to catch up with everyone.”

Wellside Kindergarten has 16 members of staff who look after the children Monday to Friday. The nursery is registered to take 48 children each day, aged from birth to five years, and currently has 90 youngsters being cared for at some stage during the week.

