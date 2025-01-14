In Pictures: Falkirk's perfect nursery celebrates 'excellent' Care Inspectorate report

A team from the Care Inspectorate arrived unannounced at the nursery, in Wellside Place, Falkirk, last November and spent two days there.

Little did staff know they were about to get one of the best reports ever compiled in Scotland.

Wellside subsequently earned a grade of six – classed as “excellent” – across the board for its levels care, play and learning, setting, leadership and staff.

Inspectors found the children experienced “exceptional levels of nurturing care and support” in a “calm and relaxed atmosphere” and staff had “extremely high aspirations” for all children and their families.

They also found the children were “empowered to have fun” as they engaged in play and learning opportunities at a pace that was right for them.

As you can see from Michael’s photographs, the inspectors seem to have got it just right.

