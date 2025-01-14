Wellside Kindergarten received four perfect sixes in the inspection report carried out by the Care Inspectorate last NovemberWellside Kindergarten received four perfect sixes in the inspection report carried out by the Care Inspectorate last November
In Pictures: Falkirk's perfect nursery celebrates 'excellent' Care Inspectorate report

By James Trimble
Published 14th Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 07:36 BST
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the celebrations as Wellside Kindergarten received a perfect report from the Care Inspectorate.

A team from the Care Inspectorate arrived unannounced at the nursery, in Wellside Place, Falkirk, last November and spent two days there.

Little did staff know they were about to get one of the best reports ever compiled in Scotland.

Wellside subsequently earned a grade of six – classed as “excellent” – across the board for its levels care, play and learning, setting, leadership and staff.

Inspectors found the children experienced “exceptional levels of nurturing care and support” in a “calm and relaxed atmosphere” and staff had “extremely high aspirations” for all children and their families.

They also found the children were “empowered to have fun” as they engaged in play and learning opportunities at a pace that was right for them.

As you can see from Michael’s photographs, the inspectors seem to have got it just right.

The report stated Wellside was the perfect setting for youngsters to play and learn

1. Wellside Kindergarten Perfect Report 2024/25

The report stated Wellside was the perfect setting for youngsters to play and learn Photo: Michael Gillen

Inspectors spoke to children at the nursery during their unannounced visit last November to find out they loved everything about Wellside

2. Wellside Kindergarten Perfect Report 2024/25

Inspectors spoke to children at the nursery during their unannounced visit last November to find out they loved everything about Wellside Photo: Michael Gillen

These little ones know how great Wellside is and now everyone else does too

3. Wellside Kindergarten Perfect Report 2024/25

These little ones know how great Wellside is and now everyone else does too Photo: Michael Gillen

The good relationships staff have developed with the children and their families helped Wellside earn the perfect inspection report

4. Wellside Kindergarten Perfect Report 2024/25

The good relationships staff have developed with the children and their families helped Wellside earn the perfect inspection report Photo: Michael Gillen

