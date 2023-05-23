In Pictures: Falkirk primary schools get active in a bid to Beat the Street

An initiative designed to get youngsters active this summer through walking, running and cycling is a big hit with the area’s school pupils – as you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures.

Beat the Street has previously been played across parts of Glasgow, as well as along the Forth and Clyde Canal at Camelon, where thousands of people have signed

up to take part and get more active.

Bainsford Primary School is the first school in Falkirk to organise this community-wide walking, running and cycling game which runs until June 14.

Seven more primary schools have joined Bainsford in the friendly competition – Langlees, Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, Comely Park, Bantaskin, St Francis and Victoria – to see who can clock up the highest number of active travel miles.

