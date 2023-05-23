News you can trust since 1845
School pupils gather in Falkirk's Sunnyside playing field for the launch of Beat the Street
School pupils gather in Falkirk's Sunnyside playing field for the launch of Beat the Street

In Pictures: Falkirk primary schools get active in a bid to Beat the Street

An initiative designed to get youngsters active this summer through walking, running and cycling is a big hit with the area’s school pupils – as you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:03 BST

Beat the Street has previously been played across parts of Glasgow, as well as along the Forth and Clyde Canal at Camelon, where thousands of people have signed

up to take part and get more active.

Bainsford Primary School is the first school in Falkirk to organise this community-wide walking, running and cycling game which runs until June 14.

Seven more primary schools have joined Bainsford in the friendly competition – Langlees, Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, Comely Park, Bantaskin, St Francis and Victoria – to see who can clock up the highest number of active travel miles.

The children display their Beatie the Hedgehog mascots

1. Beat the Street 2023

The children display their Beatie the Hedgehog mascots Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils from Falkirk area primary schools show off their Beatie the Hedgehog mascots

2. Beat the Street 2023

Pupils from Falkirk area primary schools show off their Beatie the Hedgehog mascots Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils gather in Sunnyside park for the launch of this year's Beat the Street initiative

3. Beat the Street 2023

Pupils gather in Sunnyside park for the launch of this year's Beat the Street initiative Photo: Michael Gillen

Fun, fitness and friendly competition is what Beat the Street is all about

4. Beat the Street 2023

Fun, fitness and friendly competition is what Beat the Street is all about Photo: Michael Gillen

