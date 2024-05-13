In pictures: Falkirk Council's high schools enjoying sporting success

4 . School sports

Denny High School S5 Dance Academy Team Orange - All students in this Dance Academy team have completed year one of their HNC Dance Artist, a huge achievement whilst still in secondary education. Students have also performed at the prestigious Go Dance festival in the Theatre Royal, Glasgow and brought home first place in the Falkirk Schools Dance Competition in the large group category for their choreography and commercial performance. As a team they continue to demonstrate talent and strength in the accelerated pathway and will showcase this in the annual Dance Academy showcase in Denny High School on June 10 and 11. This will be followed by a trip to London to attend West End workshops and shows, gaining invaluable experience in the Performing Arts. Photo: ugc