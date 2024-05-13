In pictures: Falkirk Council's high schools enjoying sporting success

We asked all our high schools to send in photographs of their youngsters who have spent months training and playing a variety of sports.
Here’s those which were contributed.
1. School sports
Grangemouth High School - Under 18 football Team for the 2023/24 season. Photo: Ashleigh Maitland Photography
2. School sports
Denny High School trampolining team placed fist overall in the first Falkirk Schools Trampolining Competition held at Bo'Ness Academy. The competition was judged by GB Trampolining. Individual medallists: Gold: Karis M - Level 2, Silver: Sophie G - Level 2, Bronze: Katie G - Level 2, Gold: Laurie B: Level 3, Bronze: Abi S: Level 3. Photo: ugc
3. School sports
Denny High School S3 Dance Academy Team Blue - All students in this Dance Academy team have completed early presentation of their SQA National 5 Dance this academic year and demonstrated their skills at the Visiting Assessor training event in February 2024. Students have also performed at the prestigious Go Dance festival in the Theatre Royal, Glasgow. As a team they continue to demonstrate talent and strength in the accelerated pathway and will showcase this in the annual Dance Academy showcase in Denny High School on June 10 and 11. This will be followed by a trip to London to attend West End workshops and shows, gaining invaluable experience in the Performing Arts. Photo: ugc
4. School sports
Denny High School S5 Dance Academy Team Orange - All students in this Dance Academy team have completed year one of their HNC Dance Artist, a huge achievement whilst still in secondary education. Students have also performed at the prestigious Go Dance festival in the Theatre Royal, Glasgow and brought home first place in the Falkirk Schools Dance Competition in the large group category for their choreography and commercial performance. As a team they continue to demonstrate talent and strength in the accelerated pathway and will showcase this in the annual Dance Academy showcase in Denny High School on June 10 and 11. This will be followed by a trip to London to attend West End workshops and shows, gaining invaluable experience in the Performing Arts. Photo: ugc