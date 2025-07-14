In pictures: Falkirk area schools compete in football tournament in memory of Lawrence Haggart

St Patrick’s Primary in Denny hosted the event in memory of the school’s former pupil Lawrence Haggart.

Lawrence attended the school during the late 1980s and was a promising footballer who had already signed an S form for Celtic and represented Scotland internationally at under 15 level.

Tragically he never got to fulfil his dreams after being murdered at the age of 15.

In honour of Lawrence, the school decided to host the first ever Lawrence Haggart Memorial Cup this year.

Eleven teams from nine schools took part in the footballing event which was held at Dunipace FC’s Westfield Park.

Those schools competing were St Bernadette’s, St Francis Xavier, St Margaret’s, Antonine, Beancross, Carronshore and Avonbridge and Drumbowie primaries, alongside hosts St Patrick’s.

Teacher Paul Flanigan said: “This year, we at St Patrick’s had the honour of organising and hosting a very special football tournament in memory of former pupil Lawrence Haggart.

"The event brought together teams from across the area in a day filled with friendship, teamwork and sporting excellence.

"It was a fantastic celebration of Lawrence’s love for football, and a touching way to remember his legacy within our school community.

"The tournament was a great success with all teams showing incredible sportsmanship and we’re proud to have created a lasting tribute in his memory.”

Following a day of great football, it was a St Patrick’s Primary team who came out on top and won the very first Lawrence Haggart Memorial Cup.

The Fair Play Award was presented to Avonbridge and Drumbowie’s B team.

Lawrence’s mum Janet Duncan, and dad Larry Haggart, attended the tournament and presented the trophy and medals to participants.

It is now hoped to hold the inter-schools tournament annually.

The tournament came at the end of a strong year for St Patrick’s school football teams.

Paul said: “Our school football teams have had an outstanding season, showcasing dedication, teamwork, and passion for the game. Training on a Monday at Dunnipace FC has helped our players develop their skills and build strong team spirit.

"We proudly entered five tournaments this year and won all five, highlighting the incredible talent and hard work of our pupils. With three active teams, the Green Team, the Yellow Team, and our fantastic Girls’ Team, everyone has played a vital role in this year’s success. Well done to all involved!

“We’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing parents and carers who have supported the team at every tournament, come rain or shine. Your encouragement from the side-lines has meant so much to the players and helped lift their spirits every step of the way.

"A huge thank you also goes to our dedicated skills coach, Kevin (McCaff), who has worked tirelessly to help the team grow in confidence and ability. His commitment, both on the training pitch and behind the scenes, has been instrumental in our success this year. We are incredibly grateful for all his efforts.”

The school would also like to thank Dunipace FC for the use of the facilities, Ballon d’Or Coaching and Denny Skillz-Training for organising the tournament and Alltruck Commercial Vehicle Repair for sponsoring the trophy.

