In Pictures: Falkirk area primary pupils dish out tea to thank parents

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
Youngsters at a local primary school served up tea, coffee, cakes and crooned a few tunes to thank all the parent helpers who provide support throughout the year.

Pupils at Dunipace Primary School hosted a special afternoon tea to show their appreciation for parent helpers and supporters.

They warmly welcomed guests and served them up refreshments and treats, as well as putting on some light entertainment.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a lovely way to say thank you to those who generously give their time and support throughout the year.”

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, everyone enjoyed the occasion.

The Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea audience is stirred by a performance from P5 and P6 pupils

1. Dunipace Primary School's Thank You Tea 2025

The Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea audience is stirred by a performance from P5 and P6 pupils Photo: Michael Gillen

Tunes from pupils added to the friendly atmosphere at the Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea

2. Dunipace Primary School's Thank You Tea 2025

Tunes from pupils added to the friendly atmosphere at the Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea Photo: Michael Gillen

Guests at the Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea enjoy songs from pupils and the beverages and tasty treats they served up

3. Dunipace Primary School's Thank You Tea 2025

Guests at the Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea enjoy songs from pupils and the beverages and tasty treats they served up Photo: Michael Gillen

Primary 4 and primary 5 pupils entertain the guests at this years Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea

4. Dunipace Primary School's Thank You Tea 2025

Primary 4 and primary 5 pupils entertain the guests at this years Dunipace Primary School Thank You Tea Photo: Michael Gillen

