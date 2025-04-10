In pictures: Dunipace Primary's spring fayre fundraiser returns with a bang

The school's Parent Council organised the Spring Fayre ahead of the Easter holidays and it came back with a bang.

The day was a huge success thanks to the support of local businesses, the hard work of those who organised the event and of course, everyone who attended.

Thanks to the support of the local business community through raffle prizes and sponsorship, the parent council were able to have even more spectacular attraactions and food.

A spokesperson for the parent council expressed an extra special thank you to Ogilvie Homes for sponsoring the petting zoo provided by Crazy Critters.

It was the most popular attraction at the fayre.

The spokesperson continued: “We want to extend our appreciation to CBS Electrical who sponsored a selection of inflatables which were a huge hit, JDK Dancetek who supplied an amazing first prize raffle of a 10” tablet; McGrandles plasterers and roughcasters for the restaurant vouchers; Quarter Estate gave an exclusive alpaca trekking session for one lucky family, and local takeaways Khans Grill and the Chilli Hut donated vouchers.

"Wildflower and Lotus donated and erected the beautiful balloon arch, Briarlands farm kindly donated a family ticket to their park, Alloa Saints sent two of their amazing goal keepers Finlay (9) and Logan (10) to play Beat The Goalie with some top class saves, and there was a visit from Roots Food Bank Easter Bunny to give out some yummy treats.

"Thank you also to the external vendors Greig Scott Ice Cream Van, Love at First Bite by Ash, Customised at No.5, Sweets4U (candy floss), Claire with Pocket Money Stall and Linda with her jewellery – there really was something for everyone to enjoy.

“We couldn’t have pulled it off without the fantastic support of the parent volunteers, teachers, janitor, and parent council’s families who all worked really hard to set up and make the day run smoothly and, of course, the amazing little community of Dunipace who attended on the day.

“The total raised was a spectacular £1100.”

