Officers from Police Scotland were among the visitors at the school for the fun day organised by school staff. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Officers from Police Scotland were among the visitors at the school for the fun day organised by school staff. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
In pictures: Dunipace Nursery and Primary School fun day

Pupils at Dunipace Nursery and Primary School enjoyed a fun day at the end of the school term.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

The day was organised by staff and was filled with activities, demonstrations and general fun.

Visitors to the school for the day included Jamie from Let’s Play Ball with his inflatable football darts; Greig Scott with his ice cream van; officers from Police Scotland, local firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service; Ailidh and Darcy from Zoolab, The Tartan Juggler for Circus Skills, and Trossachs Search and Rescue provided by one of the school’s P1 parents. Heaven ‘n’ Hell Party Nights disco got everyone dancing after Miss Campbell won a competition, and there were some popular characters joining in the disco thanks to Roots HHFS Foodbank.

A school spokesperson said: “Callan and Hope from P5 scored the highest in the football darts and were awarded a prize each at the disco, supplied by Let’s Play Ball. There were some huge scores and the children all ‘had a ball’ playing. The visitors into the school commented on how polite, friendly and welcoming everyone was, setting a great example of our school ‘being ace at Dunipace’.”

Photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the fun day and captured these images of the youngsters having fun.

Officers from Police Scotland dropped in for the event

Dunipace Primary and Nursery Fun Day

Officers from Police Scotland dropped in for the event

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were there too.

Dunipace Primary and Nursery Fun Day

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were there too.

Checking out the firefighting equipment.

Dunipace Primary and Nursery Fun Day

Checking out the firefighting equipment.

Youngsters enjoying the day.

Dunipace Primary and Nursery Fun Day

Youngsters enjoying the day.

