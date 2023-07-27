In pictures: Dunipace Nursery and Primary School fun day

Pupils at Dunipace Nursery and Primary School enjoyed a fun day at the end of the school term.

The day was organised by staff and was filled with activities, demonstrations and general fun.

Visitors to the school for the day included Jamie from Let’s Play Ball with his inflatable football darts; Greig Scott with his ice cream van; officers from Police Scotland, local firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service; Ailidh and Darcy from Zoolab, The Tartan Juggler for Circus Skills, and Trossachs Search and Rescue provided by one of the school’s P1 parents. Heaven ‘n’ Hell Party Nights disco got everyone dancing after Miss Campbell won a competition, and there were some popular characters joining in the disco thanks to Roots HHFS Foodbank.

A school spokesperson said: “Callan and Hope from P5 scored the highest in the football darts and were awarded a prize each at the disco, supplied by Let’s Play Ball. There were some huge scores and the children all ‘had a ball’ playing. The visitors into the school commented on how polite, friendly and welcoming everyone was, setting a great example of our school ‘being ace at Dunipace’.”

Photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the fun day and captured these images of the youngsters having fun.

