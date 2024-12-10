In Pictures: Crowds gather in Grangemouth for Carrongrange High's Christmas market

There were stalls aplenty and a ton of festive goodies up for sale during the event, which took place from 10am to noon last Thursday at the Oxgang Road school

Cecilia Jenner, the school’s resource manager, said: “It was absolutely chock-a-block – it was mobbed. We don’t have a final total as yet, but we have raised around £3200 at the moment, which will go back into school funds.”

The cash coined in from the Christmas event will go towards the provision of another sensory area for the school.

As you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, everyone had as much fun parting with their cash as they did raking it in.

