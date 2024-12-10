There were plenty of festive goods up for grabs at Carrongrange High School Christmas marketplaceholder image
In Pictures: Crowds gather in Grangemouth for Carrongrange High's Christmas market

By James Trimble
Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:47 BST
Pupils at Carrongrange High School coin in over £3000 in cash during a “chock-a-block” Christmas market.

There were stalls aplenty and a ton of festive goodies up for sale during the event, which took place from 10am to noon last Thursday at the Oxgang Road school

Cecilia Jenner, the school’s resource manager, said: “It was absolutely chock-a-block – it was mobbed. We don’t have a final total as yet, but we have raised around £3200 at the moment, which will go back into school funds.”

The cash coined in from the Christmas event will go towards the provision of another sensory area for the school.

As you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, everyone had as much fun parting with their cash as they did raking it in.

Santa was on hand to provide Christmas spirit and possibly look to recruit future toy makers

Carrongrange High School Christmas market was packed with stalls and customers who helped the school coin in over £3000

There was some great grub up for grabs for hungry customers to enjoy at the market

Stallholders check out the competition as the coin in cash for their school

