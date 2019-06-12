In pictures: Celebration of cycling at Bantaskin Primary School
Keen cylists at Bantaskin Primary School were treated to an exciting visual display by riders from the 3SIXTY bicycle stunt team.
The event formed part of a celebration by the school aimed at promoting active travel, cycling and cycle safety. During the event display riders tackled obstacles with precise, calculated and effortless leaps while also delivering commentary through helmet microphones.
Bantaskin Primary School celebration for Active Travel/Cycling, including display by the 3SIXTY bicycle stunt team. Pictures by Michael Gillen.