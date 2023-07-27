In pictures: Carrongrange High School end of term leavers' celebrations

There were celebrations at the end of term for pupils at Carrongrange High as the school hosted its end of year award ceremonies.

As in previous years there were two ceremonies, one for those in S1 to S3 and one for S4 to S6. Each event featured entertainment from the CG Theatre Group singing ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical ‘Annie’; S5 pupil Courtney Gallacher performed a personal composition called ‘Great Things’ and there was a whole school sing and sign along in Makaton to ‘Power in Me’.

Headteacher Janine Proudlock gave a special vote of thanks to all the pupils and staff their hard work and dedication leading to recently attaining the Silver Rights Respecting School Award as well as being named Scotland’s Most Enterprising School for the 2022/23 session.

A number of awards were given out during the ceremonies. Rannoch was named the school’s House of the Year, while the Pupils of the Year were Nathan Bell (S4) – Grange; Jamie McLuckie (S3) – Inchyra; Robert Munro (S2) – Rannoch and Alex-Anthimos Kantzidis (S3) – Zetland.

Following the senior ceremony, the school said ‘farewell and good luck’ to its 35 S6 pupils heading to pastures new after the holidays with a procession out through the playground, applauded as they went by the remainder of the school pupils and staff.

This year’s leavers are: Ryan Aitken, Gregor Bell, Gabriel Bellington, Stephen Black, Courtney Bryce, Lauren Burns, Enrik Carvatchi, Megan Clark, Rebekah Dunsmore, Ryan Flynn, Nikki Forrester, Billy Joe Gilmour, Ellie Haldane, Aaron Inglis, Ellis Kirkham, Erin MacDougall, Alex Marshallsay, Jack McAllister, Robbie McDonald, Conor McGinley Horsburgh, Rebecca McLean, Euan Mochan, Rebecca Paterson, Brandon Reid, Dillan Skinner, Nicole Smith, Owen Sneddon, Jack Sutherland, Anthony T, Ralitsa Velikova, Rhys Waddell, Damian Walker, Dylan Walker, Sean Wilson and Peter Wright.

