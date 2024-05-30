In pictures: Airth Primary take us to the Movies

Airth at the Movies was a production staged in the village school earlier this term.

Youngsters from every class took part with singing and dancing from their favourite films.

P1 showcased Trolls; P2/1 The Lion King; P3 brought Mary Poppins to the stage; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was performed by P4; it was Matilda from P5; P6 gave us The Wizard of Oz and Wicked; and from P7 it was High School Musical.

The youngsters were given an enthusiastic reception from their appreciative audience, while head teacher Mrs Sharon Ritchie said she couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments.

