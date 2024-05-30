In pictures: Airth Primary take us to the Movies

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th May 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Pupils from Airth Primary took their cue from the silver screen to entertain their family and friends.

Airth at the Movies was a production staged in the village school earlier this term.

Youngsters from every class took part with singing and dancing from their favourite films.

P1 showcased Trolls; P2/1 The Lion King; P3 brought Mary Poppins to the stage; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was performed by P4; it was Matilda from P5; P6 gave us The Wizard of Oz and Wicked; and from P7 it was High School Musical.

The youngsters were given an enthusiastic reception from their appreciative audience, while head teacher Mrs Sharon Ritchie said she couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments.

Aren't these P1 pupils cute in their version of Trolls.

1. Airth at the Movies

Aren't these P1 pupils cute in their version of Trolls. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Now it's the turn of P7 with High School Musical.

2. Airth at the Movies

Now it's the turn of P7 with High School Musical. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
High School Musical with lots of song and dance.

3. Airth at the Movies

High School Musical with lots of song and dance. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
More from the talented senior pupils.

4. Airth at the Movies

More from the talented senior pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Youngsters