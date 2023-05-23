Hundreds of Falkirk primary school pupils get active to Beat the Street this summer

Beat the Street has previously been played across parts of Glasgow, as well as along the Forth and Clyde Canal at Camelon, where thousands of people have signed

up to take part and get more active.

Bainsford Primary School is the first school in Falkirk to organise this community-wide walking, running and cycling game which runs until June 14.

Youngsters have fun a the launch of the Beat the Street initiative

Seven more primary schools have joined Bainsford in the friendly competition – Langlees, Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, Comely Park, Bantaskin, St Francis and Victoria – to see who can clock up the highest number of active travel miles.

Over 20 special sensors – Beat Boxes – have appeared on lampposts around safer walking routes between Carmuirs and the Kelpies and Falkirk High Station.

The youngsters were provided with cards and maps via their school and, when they take part in the game, they hover their cards over the Beat Box to start their journey, before walking, cycling or wheeling to the next one to score points.

Bainsford Primary School head teacher Susanne McCafferty said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street back to the area again as it received great

Falkirk area primary schools attend the launch of the Beat the Street initiative

feedback with many people still implementing the healthy lifestyle habits created during the game.

"The Beat the Street game is a positive community-focused way of encouraging people of all ages to work together to improve air quality and to reduce congestion and pollution by using active modes of transport for short journeys.”

Beat the Street was developed by Dr William Bird, a GP who wanted to get people active, ditch the car and to get communities walking together. Since it was

launched in 2010, more than 1.5 million people have played the game across more than 100 towns and cities across the UK and internationally.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council spokesperson for education said: “Well done to Bainsford Primary School for bringing Beat the Street back to the Falkirk Council area.

