Honorary award for Forth Valley College principal

Dr Ken Thomson OBE, principal of Forth Valley College, received the honorary award at the Institute of Directors’ awards.

It was in recognition of all that he has done in leadership and education, and for the achievements of the college.

Aidan O’Carroll, who chairs the Institute of Directors Scotland, visited the Falkirk campus last week to make the presentation.

Dr Thomson said said the accolade came “as a massive surprise” and added: “I am absolutely delighted to have won, and to be sharing it with all of the colleagues I have worked with.

“Developing leadership and succession planning is really important here, as is our success in supporting our staff to move on to bigger opportunities. “Dr Thomson became principal in 2013.

He said: “At that time Forth Valley College had a really good reputation, but we needed to take it from good to great and even better.”

