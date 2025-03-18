'Highly regarded' Falkirk area high school head praised by education inspectors

A Falkirk area high school has been praised by education inspectors with the headteacher singled out for his leadership.

Denny High School was visited by inspectors from Education Scotland last December, where, as well as workign closely with headteacher Paul Dunn and his staff, they also spoke to parents/carers and young people.

Today (Tuesday), the findings were published with the school graded “good” across the board.

These rankings were for all four areas of the inspection: leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion; and raising attainment and achievement.

Denny High School was graded as good in all areas by education inspectors. Pic: Michael Gillen

The key strengths of the school were noted as being its “highly regarded” headteacher, Mr Dunn, who inspectors found was well supported by his senior leadership team.

They said: “He has a clear and collaborative approach to driving school improvement. As a result, staff and young people feel empowered to lead change.”

Inspectors also found that the “warm and supportive relationships across the school, effectively underpinned by nurturing approaches to learning and teaching” were another strength, as was its successful use of digital technology. They said this provides flexible support for young people’s learning at home and in school.

There was also praise for the “high-quality support” provided by the integrated pupil support team and staff where they found that staff demonstrated a well-planned approach to identifying and supporting the wellbeing needs of individual young people.

Denny High School headteacher Paul Dunn was praised by inspectors for his leadership. Pic: Falkirk Council

The inspectors did find some areas where they believed there could be improvement and this has been discussed with Mr Dunn and a Falkirk Council education official.

This included senior and middle leaders to continue with plans to review their S3 courses and programmes so that young people build more effectively on prior learning; senior leaders should further develop approaches to the wellbeing of all young people, including supporting their understanding of how to value and celebrate each other’s differences; and staff need to raise attainment for young people at S4 and by S5 in National Qualifications.

However, the inspectors said they are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and they will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

Commenting on the reporter headteacher Mr Dunn said: "We are a genuine school community and the findings highlighted throughout the report really reflect the work put in by our young people, staff, parents and partners. I would particularly like to thank the impressive number of parents who contributed to the inspection process through providing feedback and attending a number of sessions throughout the week.

"We recognise that this is a strong report and are really pleased that the HMIE inspection team has reported on so many positive findings across such a wide range of evaluated criteria and standards. We also fully embrace the challenges for further improvement outlined in the report.

"This provides us with such strong affirmation that everything is in place for us to continue working together to become a 'very good' school, that is definitely the next stage in our improvement journey."

Parents and carers are being informed by the council on the inspectors’ comments and the school’s progress.

