High school inspection: Hard work starting to add up to success for pupils

Representatives of Education Scotland carried out an inspection at the Tinto Drive school last November and met with staff, parents and pupils.

The resulting report found a lot of positives at the school, despite the fact there had been “significant changes” to the leadership team and to staffing in recent times – with the head teacher being in the post for nine months at the time of the inspection.

The report stated: “Attainment in numeracy is improving overall up to and including Scottish Credit Qualification Framework (SCQF) level 5. Teachers should now

Educations Scotland inspectors visited Grangemouth High School last November

consider how to develop further confidence in young people’s numeracy ability, through improved tracking, monitoring and learner conversations.

"This, along with a wider range of learner pathways, should enable young people to maximise awards at the highest level possible for them.”

The inspection also found staff recognise the need to improve attainment in literacy in order to improve young people’s progress across the curriculum and highlighted a range of strategies and interventions which have been introduced at Grangemouth High.

These included catch-up programmes aimed at S1 pupils, paired reading, an increasing focus on literacy as a responsibility of all across the school; a range of books in the library in a variety of languages; and developing a reading culture across the school.

It was stated: “Young people achieve well in Grangemouth High School. Young people feel valued and included by staffs’ approaches to recognising and celebrating young people’s achievements. This includes through awards ceremonies, pupil of the month awards and posts on social media.

“A majority of young people benefit from their involvement in the extensive range of clubs and activities across the school. By participating in these activities, young

people develop leadership skills, build confidence and self-esteem.

"Young people in S5 benefit from the youth philanthropy initiative which helps develop their knowledge of local charities as well as citizenship skills.”

The inspections found staff supported families well with the cost of the school day and ensured there are no financial barriers to young people accessing all aspects of the curriculum.

All young people at Grangemouth High have easy access to toiletries, hygiene products, uniform, food and water bottles through the well-placed “Everyday Essential” trolleys across the school.

Grangemouth High’s Additional Support Centre (ASC) has the capacity to support 36 young people with social and communication difficulties and inspectors found

young people in the ASC enjoyed very positive relationships with staff and peers which, in turn, helped contribute to a calm and purposeful learning environment.

Young people showed respect and consideration to one another and to staff and visitors to the ASC.

The inspectors found some areas which Grangemouth High had to improve on, including developing learning activities which are relevant to young people, set at the right level and enable them to be actively involved in their learning.

