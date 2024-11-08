Pupils at a Falkirk high school are inviting someone to get a glamorous makeover as they learn more about hairdressing.

The S3 and S4 pupils studying the hair and beauty courses at Graeme High School have their very own in-school salon – Graeme Glam.

Next Friday, November 15, as part of Scottish Careers Week they have an award-winning hairstylist coming in to demonstrate hair up styles.

Kerrie McGrandles, specialises in bridal and special occasion styles and she will be showing the pupils some of her wonderful creations.

Kerrie McGrandles from Hair by Kerrie will be at Graeme High School next week. Pic: Contributed

The pupils would like to invite one lucky reader to come along to Graeme High between 9am and 10.30am next Friday to have their hair-styled by her.

To be selected, give your name and a brief description of the event you will be attending to show off your beautiful hair style – whether it’s a wedding, party or another exciting invitation.

Your hair must be at least shoulder length to allow for a variety of hair techniques.

The winner’s photo will be featured on the school’s social media showing off the stunning new look.