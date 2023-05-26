Here's how Falkirk Council schools performed with pupil exam results

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, according to the latest data on exam results.

But how has exam performance among pupils in high schools across the Falkirk district fared? Here we take a look at the region’s secondary schools and where they sit in relation to schools from across the country.

Each school has been measured on the percentage pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational ‘gold standard’ of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022, based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

1 . Braes High School, Reddingmuirhead A total of 57 per cent of pupils left Braes High School with five or more Highers in 2022. The school had the highest percentage of leavers with this level of performance in the Falkirk Council area. It's performance was 31st highest across Scotland.

2 . Larbert High School, Larbert Forty-five per cent of Larbert High leavers in 2022 achieved five or more Highers. The school sits 91st across Scotland.

3 . Graeme High School, Falkirk In 2022, 42 per cent of students left Graeme High with five or more Highers placing it 113th in Scotland.

4 . Falkirk High School, Falkirk Forty-two per cent of pupils leaving Falkirk High School in 2022 achieved five or more Highers. It is 116th in Scotland by these figures.