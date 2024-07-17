Helpline will provide advice to Falkirk area pupils as SQA exam results published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated helpline will open to support pupils and students across Falkirk receiving their full Higher, National and Advanced results.

Results are out on Tuesday, August 6 and the Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) helpline will be live from 8am to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer advice about colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

Dave McCallum, SDS head of career information, advice and guidance, said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on your journey.

“Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. Whether you didn’t receive the results you were hoping for, or exceeded your expectations, we are here to help you navigate the next steps and the make the best decisions for your future.”

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 32 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots. There’s also an SDS careers adviser linked to every secondary school in Scotland, with almost a quarter of a million school pupils from P7 to S6 receiving careers information, advice and guidance each year.

The number for the 2024 Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and it will be open: from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 6 and 7; and 9am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9.