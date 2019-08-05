Help at hand for Falkirk pupils on exam results day

Help is being offered to pupils across the Falkirk district who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their exam results tomorrow (Tuesday).

Students will receive their Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) grades by first-class post or, if they are one of the 59,000 to have signed up for the MySQA service, they will receive their National 4, National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher results via text and/or email from 8am onwards.

Students seeking support or advice about their results can phone a dedicated helpline ran by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Expert careers advisers will be on hand to discuss next steps with young people and to provide more information to parents and carers keen to understand future choices available.

The helpline will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7, and from 9am to 5pm weekdays from Thursday, August 8 until Wednesday, August 14.

The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney wished students across Falkirk and the rest of the country “the very best of luck”.

He added: “This is an extremely significant time but it is important to remember that this is the start of a journey, not the end.

“If your results are what you hoped for that is great news but if you miss out on the grades you were looking for, or do even better than expected, there is a huge variety of options available to you that the SDS careers advisers are on hand to talk through.”

James Russell, Skills Development Scotland’s director of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations, added: “If your results aren’t what you expected don’t panic, you have lots of options.

“Skills Development Scotland is Scotland’s career service and our experienced advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities available to you.”