Health and social care careers await Forth Valley College graduates
The courses are supported by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, which helps students find work placements within Falkirk Council.
Over the past year, students have been placed within a range of services, covering dementia, learning disability support, care homes, and housing with care complexes.
Once matched with a placement, students are assigned a staff mentor within their service. The mentors ensure the smooth running of the placement and support students to complete a reflective piece of writing.
The students get hands on experience, and are provided access to care plans, polices, and procedures to ensure they are well-informed about best practices and can reference up-to-date examples within their coursework.
The Partnership’s placement programme offers an excellent foundation for students pursuing careers in social care, and for services to develop staff mentoring and leadership skills.
This year, the placements have supported eight students to complete an HNC in Social Services and two to complete a level 6 pathway to health and social care qualification.
All students in this year’s graduation class are either moving on to employment within health and social care or pursuing further study.
The three graduates going on to employment will continue to work in Falkirk Council’s Housing with Care service or its residential care homes.
Thanks to support from Forth Valley College and Falkirk Council’s Training and Workforce Development Team, local services are being encouraged to offer more placement options in future years.
