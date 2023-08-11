Early indications show that results from pupils across West Lothian's 11 secondary schools have improved across a number of key indicators on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF).

Initial analysis showed that the number of West Lothian pupils in S5 and S6 achieving one or more Level 6 qualification, which includes Highers, has increased.

Both the number of S5 pupils achieving Higher Maths and those achieving five or more Level 6 qualifications, such as Highers, also saw rises this year.

These pupils were celebrating on Tuesday when they received good news about their exams.

Pupils have the opportunity to undertake a wide range of courses either in their own schools or in conjunction with partners through the West Lothian Campus and at West Lothian College.

As well as National Qualifications, pupils have achieved National Progression Awards, HNCs, Skills for Work courses and Foundation Apprenticeships among others.

Andrew McGuire, executive councillor for education, was joined on Tuesday by pupils from secondary schools across West Lothian who achieved success in their SQA exams.

He said: "Congratulations to each and every pupil who has received their results this week.

“This is the 11th consecutive year of improvement in exam results in West Lothian, and everyone involved should be rightly proud of the hard work they have put in.

“Thanks must also must go to our amazing teachers and school staff for the fantastic support they offer our pupils on a daily basis, as well as all the parents/carers for the vital backing they have given their young people.

“We would also encourage anyone who didn’t get the results they wanted this week to make the most of the support and help that is available to them.

“We understand that education is not one-size fits all, and there are a range of options, including practical courses and Foundations Apprenticeships, for those who would prefer them.

“We want all our pupils to have the best outcomes so please speak to your school to see what is available.”

For anyone seeking support and guidance after receiving their results:

· Talk to your school: School staff will be available after the exam results are released to offer advice and help, particularly for pupils who intend to continue in school education.

· Skills Development Scotland: For careers advice contact the special free helpline on 0808 100 8000, which is open 9am to 5pm weekdays. You can also visit: https://www.myworldofwork.co.uk/

· #SQA: For information regarding appeals and more, visit: https://www.sqa.org.uk/sqa/78173.html

· West Lothian College: For information about courses visit: West Lothian College website, contact the admissions Office: 01506 427605 or email: [email protected]