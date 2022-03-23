Hallglen Primary teacher retires after 38 years

Linda Hastie left her classroom for the last time after 38 years teaching at the school, initially as a class teacher and most recently as principal teacher.

Pupils formed a guard of honour to mark the occasion and she was presented with flowers and gifts to mark the occasion, along with lots of cards and good wishes.

There was another surprise for the popular teacher when piper Ross McCulloch arrived to play for her. A member of Wallacestone and District Pipe Band, Ross is a former pupil at the school.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallglen Primary principal teacher Linda Hastie retired after 38 years.

Mrs Hastie was wished a happy retirement after teaching hundreds if not thousands of pupils during her time at the school with the message “Thank you for everything you’ve done for our children, their families and our staff”.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V