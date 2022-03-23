Hallglen Primary teacher retires after 38 years
Pupils and staff at Hallglen Primary recently said a fond farewell to a teacher who had spent her entire career at the school.
Linda Hastie left her classroom for the last time after 38 years teaching at the school, initially as a class teacher and most recently as principal teacher.
Pupils formed a guard of honour to mark the occasion and she was presented with flowers and gifts to mark the occasion, along with lots of cards and good wishes.
There was another surprise for the popular teacher when piper Ross McCulloch arrived to play for her. A member of Wallacestone and District Pipe Band, Ross is a former pupil at the school.
Mrs Hastie was wished a happy retirement after teaching hundreds if not thousands of pupils during her time at the school with the message “Thank you for everything you’ve done for our children, their families and our staff”.