Green light for three new schools in Winchburgh

Planning approval has been granted for the construction of three new schools in the steadily-growing new town of Winchburgh.

The move follows a number of significant other recent developments, including the launch of a new town centre marina with direct boat access to the canal.

The new schools are replacement Holy Family Primary School with an initial capacity of 231 pupils, a non-denominational secondary school for 260 pupils and a denominational secondary for 650.

The first two will be open by August 2022, with the denominational school opening a year later.