Staff at a Braes nursery have been praised for their passion in supporting tiny pupils and their families.

Slamannan Early Learning and Childcare Class (ELCC) is within the grounds of the village primary school and can provide day care for up to 64 children.

It received an unannounced inspection from the Care Inspectorate in May this year.All aspects of the ELCC were judged as “very good” which covered care play and learning; setting; leadership; and staff team.The inspector noted during the two-day visit that “children were individually welcomed into the service and experienced nurturing and compassionate care throughout their day. Warm and respectful interactions supported them to feel safe and well cared for”.

They also found that staff “listened to children and sensitively responded to their individual cues when seeking comfort and reassurance”.

Slamannan ELCC was praised by inspectors. Pic: Michael Gillen

The inspector also found that children were learning as they enjoyed activities which promoted the development of language, literacy and numeracy skills. This included looking at books, listening to stories and singing.

The use of 'Maths bags' which were taken home supported effective home links and enabled families to contribute to their children's learning

Staff and management had a shared vision of what was important in the nursery, meaning children and families were at the heart of the setting and supported a respectful, welcoming and inclusive learning environment.It was also noted that families' inclusion within the service promoted partnership working and positive learning experiences for children.The inspector concluded that “children benefitted from a caring staff team who were passionate about their role in supporting children and families”.