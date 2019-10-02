Grangemouth’s Megan overcomes award to win Dennis Canavan Scholarship

A remarkable young woman was rewarded for her efforts to do well at school while caring for her terminally ill mother.

Megan Mundie juggled studying for exams at Grangemouth High with looking after her mum Angela and still found time to help other youngsters.

Her efforts were recognised when she was awarded this year’s Dennis Canavan Scholarship to help her with future studies.

The 18-year-old of Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth is now studying childcare at Forth Valley College with the hope of eventually going on to become a nurse.

Megan said she was “very surprised and pleased” to be chosen for the award from all the nominations.

She said: “I didn’t know anything about it and although surprised it was a very good surprise.

“I hope to eventually go to university to do a nursing degree.”

The teenager’s family, dad William and brother William (21), are extremely proud of her efforts.

Her nomination said Megan had “succeeded in the face of adversity in recent years”, highlighting she was a “delightful, caring and considerate individual who has always shown a level of maturity well beyond her years”.

Megan said it had proved difficult caring for her mum while trying to study but she always encouraged her to got to school.

Tragically, Angela died in June 2018, aged only 43.

Her daughter was just about to sit her exams. However, before leaving school this year Megan managed to achieve Highers in history and modern studies, as well as National 5s in English, maths and biology.

However, she also found time to be involved as a prefect and work with Grangemouth’s High Saltire project to mentor younger pupils.

Her nomination form added: “Megan has shown an astonishing level of resilience and staff have not doubt she would thrive within a higher education setting.”

Megan was unable to attend the presentation ceremony for the scholarship in August but recently she met Dennis Canavan and Provost William Buchanan to receive her cheque for £500.

The award was set up by Falkirk Council to recognise the political contribution made by Mr Canavan as first an MP and latterly and MSP.

It recognises young people who live in the council area who are going on to full-time further or higher education and who have given notable service to others.

As well as Megan, Kincso Szemann, Daniel Velkov and Aqsa Anwar received £200 special recognition awards, while Jenna Smith, Daniel Meikle, Hannah Smith and Emma Meaney received £50 for being highly commended.