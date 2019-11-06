Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Primary School needs help to celebrate its half century

Former staff and pupils of Bowhouse Primary School are invited to come along and mark the school’s 50th anniversary next month.

Pupils and staff past and present will be able to enjoy a slice of cake and cup of tea at the Tinto Drive school between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, December 12.

If you have memories you would like to share or any photos or other items in relation to the school’s long history you can hand them into the school in the weeks leading up to the event so they can be displayed on the day.

All items must be handed in at the school no later than Friday, December 6.