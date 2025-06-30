Grangemouth primary school's 'legendary janny' retires after three decades

Staff and pupils at a local primary school bid a sad farewell to the man who has been taking care of the building and the playground for almost 30 years.

It was not just the end of term at Bowhouse Primary School, in Tinto Drive, Grangemouth, last week – it was also the end of an era, as much loved janitor Robert Dick retired from his post after over a quarter of a century.

A special presentation was held from Mr Dick on last week to mark the occasion and gave pupils a chance to say farewell to the man who came to be known as the “legendary janny”.

Staff and pupils shared stories, poems and songs and special memories before presenting Robert with a gift basket from staff, a special memory book and also a gift from parents.

Pupils at Bowhouse Primary School say goodbye to Robert Dick who has been the janitor at the school for 30 years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There was also some comedy in the form of short sketch performed by staff and pupils entitled “Mr Dick, We Need You!”.

Described by staff, children and parents alike as ‘the beating heart of the school’, it was only right that Mr Dick was the first to be presented with this very special shield. We are hoping Mr Dick will be invited back each year to present this to a P7 child at our end of year awards ceremony.

Robert’s family and colleagues past and present were able to join in the celebrations at the assembly, including former headteacher Linda McAlpine and Depute Headteacher/Acting head teacher Elaine Harley.

The school even enlisted the services of the Piping Bairn, who provided the musical accompaniment to a special guard of honour on Robert’s last day as parents, staff and pupils clapped and cheered.

Robert Dick retires after 30 years as the janitor at Bowhouse Primary School (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Robert, 65, said: “The guard of honour was something else – it was the surprise of my life. I’m going to miss the kids most of all – and of course the teachers, or my ‘lassies’ as I call them.

"I’m going to miss everything about it. It was a good time from start to finish. ”

Robert said he has seen generations of youngsters move on up to high school and some of them are now parents to pupils at Bowhouse Primary.

A keen fisherman, Robert will be keeping busy casting a line and spending time with his five grandchildren.

It just seems like yesterday the school marked his 25 years in the job – with pupils presenting a video they had made showing all the changes in the world over the last 25 years.

There were also videos showing pupils going around the school doing Mr Dick’s job.

He was made the subject of a quiz about himself – the pupils having to guess things like what his favourite drink was – and was then given a grilling in an interview asking him what he has experienced over the years and how his job has changed in the time he has been at the school.

The emotional ceremony also saw Mr Dick presented with a number of gifts, including a signed broom and a t-shirt stating “I am this legendary janitor everyone is talking about”.

Now the legendary janitor is heading off to pastures new with gifts and good wishes from all at Bowhouse.

