Grangemouth primary school's 'legendary janny' retires after 30 years

Staff and pupils at a local primary school bid a sad farewell to the man who has been taking care of the building and the playground for the last 30 years.

It was not just the end of term at Bowhouse Primary School, in Tinto Drive, Grangemouth, last week – it was also the end of an era, as much loved janitor Robert Dick retired from his post after over a quarter of a century.

A special presentation was held from Mr Dick on Monday, June 23 to mark the occasion and gave pupils a chance to say farewell to the man who came to be known as the “legendary janny”.

It just seems like yesterday the school marked his 25 years in the job – with pupils presenting a video they had made showing all the changes in the world over the last 25 years.

Pupils at Bowhouse Primary School say goodbye to Robert Dick who has been the janitor at the school for 30 years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There were also videos showing pupils going around the school doing Mr Dick’s job.

He was made the subject of a quiz about himself – the pupils having to guess things like what his favourite drink was – and was then given a grilling in an interview asking him what he has experienced over the years and how his job has changed in the time he has been at the school.

The emotional ceremony also saw Mr Dick presented with a number of gifts, including a signed broom and a t-shirt stating “I am this legendary janitor everyone is talking about”.

Now the legendary janitor is heading off to pastures new with more gifts and good wishes from all at Bowhouse.

Robert Dick retires after 30 years as the janitor at Bowhouse Primary School (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

